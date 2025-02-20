Lawmakers Push for Renewal of U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Pact

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to collaborate with Congress in renewing the U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons pact, New START, before it expires in 2026.

The appeal comes despite heightened tensions with Russia, stressing the need for arms control to prevent nuclear conflict.

A meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh discussed ending the Ukraine war, with further talks planned.

