Lawmakers Push for Renewal of U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Pact
Democratic lawmakers are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work with Congress to renew the U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons pact, New START, set to expire in 2026. They emphasize the importance of arms control even amidst tensions with Russia over Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:08 IST
Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to collaborate with Congress in renewing the U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons pact, New START, before it expires in 2026.
The appeal comes despite heightened tensions with Russia, stressing the need for arms control to prevent nuclear conflict.
A meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh discussed ending the Ukraine war, with further talks planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- lawmakers
- Russia
- nuclear
- weapons
- New START
- Marco Rubio
- Congress
- arms control
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomat Marco Rubio Skips G20 Amid Funding Threats
Syria's Chemical Weapons Reset: OPCW's Groundbreaking Step
North Korea's Staunch Stance: Nuclear Weapons Unyielding for Negotiation
Syria's New Era: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Meets Fresh Leadership
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Navigating Middle Eastern Tensions