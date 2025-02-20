Left Menu

Lawmakers Push for Renewal of U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Pact

Democratic lawmakers are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work with Congress to renew the U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons pact, New START, set to expire in 2026. They emphasize the importance of arms control even amidst tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:08 IST
Lawmakers Push for Renewal of U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to collaborate with Congress in renewing the U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons pact, New START, before it expires in 2026.

The appeal comes despite heightened tensions with Russia, stressing the need for arms control to prevent nuclear conflict.

A meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh discussed ending the Ukraine war, with further talks planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025