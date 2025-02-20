U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent's G20 No-show: Unprecedented Move Raises Eyebrows

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has made the unusual decision to skip the upcoming G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Cape Town, South Africa. His absence from this crucial gathering, confirmed by three sources to Reuters, is raising eyebrows given the U.S.'s traditional leadership role in these talks.

The exact reasons for Bessent's absence remain unclear, but sources suggest possible duties with President Trump, which might relate to a potential summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on ending the Ukraine conflict. The absence of formal comments from both the White House and the U.S. Treasury has added to the intrigue surrounding his decision.

This development occurs against the backdrop of rising U.S.-South Africa tensions, highlighted by Trump's criticisms of South Africa's land policy and Washington's plans to prioritize humanitarian efforts for white South African farmers. Experts argue Bessent's absence is a missed chance for important dialogues, especially with China, on pressing global economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)