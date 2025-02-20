Left Menu

US Surveillance Drones Over Mexico: A Joint Effort Against Fentanyl

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum confirms US surveillance drone flights over Mexico, coordinated at her government's request. These efforts align with the US's increased pressure to control fentanyl production. This collaboration aims to enhance security and combat drug cartels along the US-Mexico border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:30 IST
In a move spotlighting binational coordination, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Wednesday that U.S. surveillance drones are flying over Mexico. These flights, occurring at her administration's request, underscore a collaborative stance against heightened opioid production pressures from the U.S. government.

As President Donald Trump's administration intensifies initiatives to curb fentanyl smuggling into America, the Mexican government finds itself balancing collaboration and sovereignty. Recent tensions, punctuated by Trump's tariff threats on Mexican imports, have incited Mexico to deploy National Guard troops along its northern border, according to Sheinbaum's statements.

The surveillance, involving CIA-coordinated flights, is aimed at pinpointing fentanyl production sites. Sheinbaum assures that these operations, documented by the New York Times, adhere to existing international cooperation frameworks, dispelling speculations about unauthorized airspace breaches by U.S. military planes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

