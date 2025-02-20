US Surveillance Drones Over Mexico: A Joint Effort Against Fentanyl

In a move spotlighting binational coordination, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Wednesday that U.S. surveillance drones are flying over Mexico. These flights, occurring at her administration's request, underscore a collaborative stance against heightened opioid production pressures from the U.S. government.

As President Donald Trump's administration intensifies initiatives to curb fentanyl smuggling into America, the Mexican government finds itself balancing collaboration and sovereignty. Recent tensions, punctuated by Trump's tariff threats on Mexican imports, have incited Mexico to deploy National Guard troops along its northern border, according to Sheinbaum's statements.

The surveillance, involving CIA-coordinated flights, is aimed at pinpointing fentanyl production sites. Sheinbaum assures that these operations, documented by the New York Times, adhere to existing international cooperation frameworks, dispelling speculations about unauthorized airspace breaches by U.S. military planes.

