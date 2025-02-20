Left Menu

Admiral Holsey's Mission: Strengthening Security Ties in Panama

Admiral Alvin Holsey from the U.S. Southern Command is visiting Panama to discuss security cooperation and the influence of China over the Panama Canal, amidst ongoing tensions regarding migration and trade in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:52 IST
Admiral Alvin Holsey, the leader of the U.S. military Southern Command, will engage in discussions with Panamanian authorities this week. The talks will focus on security alliances, the influential role of the Panama Canal, and regional migration concerns, as announced by the U.S. embassy.

The visit is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday during which Admiral Holsey aims to address U.S. concerns about China's growing impact over the Panama Canal. This strategic maritime route is crucial in global trade dynamics, particularly amid escalating international tensions.

The meetings also highlight ongoing efforts by the U.S. administration to reassess regional relationships under the looming presence of China's economic advances, which have raised alarms about its potential control over critical infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

