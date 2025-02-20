11-Year-Old Girl Assaulted at Madrasa Sparks Outrage

An alarming incident unfolded in Hegde Nagar as an 11-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by a man at a madrasa, according to local police. The violent episode, witnessed through CCTV footage, has sparked serious concerns.

The incident occurred on February 16, when the girl, a student in the 5th class and a resident of the madrasa's hostel since July 2024, was summoned to the office. There, Mohammad Hasan, the son of the hostel in-charge, is alleged to have physically assaulted her. He reportedly thrashed and kicked the young girl over accusations of spilling rice and quarreling with other hostel girls during playtime.

In response, law enforcement has acted swiftly. The Kothanur police station registered a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Subsequently, Hasan was apprehended, confirmed a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)