Russia's Revival of Punitive Psychiatry: A Chilling Echo of the Soviet Past

The resurgence of punitive psychiatry in Russia targets dissenters who criticize the government, echoing a Soviet-era practice used to suppress political opposition. Human rights activists and experts highlight its psychological toll, with current cases including activists facing psychiatric detention as a political punishment amidst the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:32 IST
Amid Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, lawyers and human rights advocates are raising alarms over the resurgence of punitive psychiatry—a method reminiscent of Soviet-era tactics used to suppress political dissent. This troubling development sees compulsory psychiatric treatment levied against those who dare to voice opposition.

A Reuters investigation has uncovered multiple accounts of individuals, such as Yekaterina Fatyanova, who faced psychiatric detention for their critical stance against the Russian government's actions. Despite being released after brief internments, these activists describe enduring unnecessary and humiliating exams intended to break their spirit.

Human rights groups, including Memorial, report a disturbing increase in such politically motivated cases. Legal experts warn that this abuse of psychiatry serves to delegitimize dissenters, posing a significant threat to freedom and democracy in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

