Left Menu

High-Stakes Trial: South Korean President Faces Historic Court Battle

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended his first trial for insurrection, stemming from a brief martial law declaration. If convicted, he faces prison time. His trial has caused political uproar, with military officials implicated and the Prime Minister also impeached. A parallel impeachment trial is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:46 IST
High-Stakes Trial: South Korean President Faces Historic Court Battle
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a landmark legal proceeding, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faced his first trial on Thursday, charged with insurrection linked to a fleeting martial law declaration in December. This case marks the first criminal prosecution of a sitting leader in the nation.

Security was tight as a justice ministry motorcade transported Yoon from the Seoul Detention Centre to the courtroom, surrounded by police buses. Prosecutors demanded an expedited trial due to the case's gravity, while Yoon's defense argued for more time to examine evidence.

Yoon's legal team contended there was no intent to cripple the country, describing the martial law declaration as a warning against a perceived legislative dictatorship. As political tension rises, the Constitutional Court is also reviewing Yoon's impeachment by parliament, a decision that could lead to new elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025