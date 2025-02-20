High-Stakes Trial: South Korean President Faces Historic Court Battle
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended his first trial for insurrection, stemming from a brief martial law declaration. If convicted, he faces prison time. His trial has caused political uproar, with military officials implicated and the Prime Minister also impeached. A parallel impeachment trial is ongoing.
In a landmark legal proceeding, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faced his first trial on Thursday, charged with insurrection linked to a fleeting martial law declaration in December. This case marks the first criminal prosecution of a sitting leader in the nation.
Security was tight as a justice ministry motorcade transported Yoon from the Seoul Detention Centre to the courtroom, surrounded by police buses. Prosecutors demanded an expedited trial due to the case's gravity, while Yoon's defense argued for more time to examine evidence.
Yoon's legal team contended there was no intent to cripple the country, describing the martial law declaration as a warning against a perceived legislative dictatorship. As political tension rises, the Constitutional Court is also reviewing Yoon's impeachment by parliament, a decision that could lead to new elections.
