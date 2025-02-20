Diplomatic Talks: Al-Sisi's Crucial Saudi Visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is making a significant diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, as reported by state television on Thursday. The visit aims to address the ongoing developments in Gaza.

During the visit, Arab nations are gearing up to discuss a comprehensive post-war reconstruction plan for Gaza. This initiative is perceived as a potential countermeasure to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposition, which suggests redeveloping the Gaza Strip with U.S. control.

The discussions will likely focus on establishing a unified Arab strategy to ensure Gaza's recovery and future resilience, emphasizing regional autonomy and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)