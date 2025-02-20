Defamation Clash in Delhi Court: AAP vs BJP

A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj. The decision, delivered on Thursday, sees additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal refusing to acknowledge the matter, effectively putting an end to the litigation.

The charges revolved around alleged defamatory remarks made by Swaraj during an interview on October 5, 2023. Jain claimed that Swaraj falsely accused him of having Rs 3 crore, alongside 1.8 kilograms of gold and 133 gold coins, recovered from his residence. These accusations were purportedly broadcast to millions, tarnishing Jain's reputation.

Further tensions rose as Swaraj allegedly labeled Jain as 'corrupt' and a 'fraud' to gain political leverage. However, the court's dismissal of the complaint suggests insufficient grounds to proceed, indicating a legal victory for Swaraj in this high-profile political spat.

(With inputs from agencies.)