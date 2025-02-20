Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Knife Attack in Czech Store

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove on Thursday morning as two women lost their lives in a knife attack at a local store.

Officials reported that the suspected assailant is now in custody following the brutal incident. Initially, authorities said the victims were injured, with one in serious condition. However, both women were later confirmed dead.

Law enforcement assured the public that the situation is under control and there is no further threat. Additional details are sparse, and the victims' identities remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)