Left Menu

Tajani Stresses U.S. Role in European Security

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the importance of the United States' presence in ensuring the security of Ukraine and Europe. He delivered this message during a press conference at the Forza Italia party headquarters in Rome, underlining the U.S.'s crucial role in regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:50 IST
Tajani Stresses U.S. Role in European Security
Europe
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, made a compelling appeal on Thursday for the continued presence of the United States in Europe. Speaking at a press conference held at the Forza Italia party's headquarters in Rome, Tajani highlighted America's crucial role in maintaining European and Ukrainian security.

"I'm absolutely convinced that the security of Ukraine and Europe cannot be guaranteed without the United States," Tajani asserted. The foreign minister's remarks underscore growing concerns over regional stability and the essential support of U.S. involvement.

The statement reflects Italy's strategic perspective on geopolitical alliances, emphasizing the indispensable nature of transatlantic cooperation in safeguarding European peace and security amidst evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025