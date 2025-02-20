Tajani Stresses U.S. Role in European Security

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, made a compelling appeal on Thursday for the continued presence of the United States in Europe. Speaking at a press conference held at the Forza Italia party's headquarters in Rome, Tajani highlighted America's crucial role in maintaining European and Ukrainian security.

"I'm absolutely convinced that the security of Ukraine and Europe cannot be guaranteed without the United States," Tajani asserted. The foreign minister's remarks underscore growing concerns over regional stability and the essential support of U.S. involvement.

The statement reflects Italy's strategic perspective on geopolitical alliances, emphasizing the indispensable nature of transatlantic cooperation in safeguarding European peace and security amidst evolving threats.

