Tunnel Discovery Unveils Smuggling Operations Between Morocco and Spain

Spanish authorities have announced the discovery of a suspected drug smuggling tunnel between Morocco and Ceuta following an anti-trafficking operation targeting hashish smuggling efforts.

The underground passage, outfitted with rudimentary lighting and descending 12 meters, was uncovered within a former marble factory in Ceuta's industrial zone under a concealed trapdoor.

While no illegal substances or arrests were directly linked to the tunnel, the broader crackdown has led to several detentions, including two Civil Guard officers, and the seizure of over 6,000 kg of hashish.

