Tunnel Discovery Unveils Smuggling Operations Between Morocco and Spain
A suspected drug smuggling tunnel connecting Morocco and the Spanish enclave, Ceuta, was discovered. The tunnel, found during an anti-trafficking operation, was equipped with basic lighting and measured 12 meters deep. No arrests or drugs were found at the scene, but several arrests were made in connection to a broader drug crackdown.
Madrid | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:57 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish authorities have announced the discovery of a suspected drug smuggling tunnel between Morocco and Ceuta following an anti-trafficking operation targeting hashish smuggling efforts.
The underground passage, outfitted with rudimentary lighting and descending 12 meters, was uncovered within a former marble factory in Ceuta's industrial zone under a concealed trapdoor.
While no illegal substances or arrests were directly linked to the tunnel, the broader crackdown has led to several detentions, including two Civil Guard officers, and the seizure of over 6,000 kg of hashish.
(With inputs from agencies.)
