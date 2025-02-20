Supreme Court Warns Advocates: Uphold Standards or Face Consequences

The Supreme Court has issued a stern reminder to advocates-on-record (AoR) about their critical role in maintaining the integrity of legal proceedings. The directive came from Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, who underscored the necessity for AoRs to uphold the highest standards in filing petitions and affidavits.

The bench highlighted instances where senior advocates suppressed material facts, breaching the professional conduct expected of AoRs. This omission could significantly impact the judiciary's ability to administer justice effectively, emphasizing that the duty of an AoR extends beyond merely lending their name to legal documents.

The court cautioned that any misconduct by AoRs could result in serious repercussions under the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. Upholding their responsibility, AoRs must ensure that all filed documents are accurate and comprehensive, prepared to assist the court in the fair dispensation of justice.

