Call for Review: Indus Water Treaty Under Scrutiny
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has called for a review of the Indus Water Treaty, citing significant hardships for the region's people. The treaty was signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, with the World Bank as a signatory. Karra stresses the need for addressing local grievances regarding electricity supply.
In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has called for a reevaluation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), emphasizing the adverse impacts felt by the region's residents due to the six-decade-old agreement.
The treaty, a result of nine years of meticulous negotiations between India and Pakistan, was finalized in 1960 with the World Bank as a notable signatory, establishing a framework for water cooperation across their shared rivers.
During a party campaign in Jammu, Karra highlighted the grievances of the Chenab valley's residents, urging the government to consider providing free or subsidized electricity and warning against administrative threats towards peaceful protests.
