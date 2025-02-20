Left Menu

Call for Review: Indus Water Treaty Under Scrutiny

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has called for a review of the Indus Water Treaty, citing significant hardships for the region's people. The treaty was signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, with the World Bank as a signatory. Karra stresses the need for addressing local grievances regarding electricity supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:44 IST
Call for Review: Indus Water Treaty Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has called for a reevaluation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), emphasizing the adverse impacts felt by the region's residents due to the six-decade-old agreement.

The treaty, a result of nine years of meticulous negotiations between India and Pakistan, was finalized in 1960 with the World Bank as a notable signatory, establishing a framework for water cooperation across their shared rivers.

During a party campaign in Jammu, Karra highlighted the grievances of the Chenab valley's residents, urging the government to consider providing free or subsidized electricity and warning against administrative threats towards peaceful protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025