Delhi Police Nab Infamous Gangster Near Indo-Nepal Border

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Nafe Singh, a key member of the Manjit Mahal gang, near the Indo-Nepal border. Singh, involved in gang wars and 14 heinous cases, was hiding after a six-day bail. Police tracked him after persistent surveillance, recovering a mobile phone without a SIM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:25 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended Nafe Singh, a prominent member of the notorious Manjit Mahal gang. Singh, involved in a violent feud with the Kapil Sangwan gang, was captured near the Indo-Nepal border, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Nafe Singh, 45, had been on the run since September 2023 after he absconded post a six-day interim bail. He was wanted in connection with a dozen heinous crimes and had a Rs 50,000 reward on his head under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The arrest followed an extensive surveillance operation as Singh evaded authorities by severing all contacts with his family. His attempts to stay hidden led him through various locations, including Haridwar and Nepal. Despite maintaining social and technical silence, police eventually traced him near the Sonauli Indo-Nepal border, recovering a mobile phone from him.

