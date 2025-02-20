Left Menu

Swiss Court Convicts Gunvor Ex-Employee for Congo Corruption

A former Gunvor employee was found guilty by a Swiss court for bribing officials in the Republic of Congo to secure oil contracts. The individual received a suspended 24-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a $950,000 compensation fee as part of the court's verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:44 IST
Swiss Court Convicts Gunvor Ex-Employee for Congo Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant verdict, Switzerland's top court has convicted a former worker from commodity trading behemoth Gunvor for bribery. The ex-employee faced charges of corrupting public officials in the Republic of Congo in order to win lucrative oil contracts.

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court delivered its judgment, sentencing the individual to a suspended prison term of 24 months. Additionally, the court imposed a compensation fee of $950,000 as stipulated in its official statement on Thursday.

This ruling underscores Switzerland's commitment to combating corruption, particularly by holding accountable those who engage in unethical practices within the global commodity market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025