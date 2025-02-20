Swiss Court Convicts Gunvor Ex-Employee for Congo Corruption

In a significant verdict, Switzerland's top court has convicted a former worker from commodity trading behemoth Gunvor for bribery. The ex-employee faced charges of corrupting public officials in the Republic of Congo in order to win lucrative oil contracts.

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court delivered its judgment, sentencing the individual to a suspended prison term of 24 months. Additionally, the court imposed a compensation fee of $950,000 as stipulated in its official statement on Thursday.

This ruling underscores Switzerland's commitment to combating corruption, particularly by holding accountable those who engage in unethical practices within the global commodity market.

