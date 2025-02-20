Landmark Verdict: Spanish Court Declares Non-Consensual Kiss as Sexual Assault

In a pivotal ruling, Spain's High Court has convicted former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales of sexual assault after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, resulting in a fine exceeding 10,000 euros. The case, which ignited a national debate on sexism, has been a touchstone moment for Spain's 'Me Too' movement.

The court, while acquitting Rubiales of coercion, has underscored the significance of the incident that not only overshadowed Spain's World Cup victory but also highlighted issues of consent and sexism in society. Prosecutors initially recommended a prison sentence, but the judge ruled a fine more appropriate given the circumstances of the case.

This decision, praised by Spain's leftist government and feminists, is seen as a victory against sexism. It emphasizes the importance of consent, embodying the feminist principle that only 'yes' means 'yes'. The sentence bans Rubiales from contacting Hermoso, as advocates continue to call for broader cultural changes.

