Landmark Verdict: Spanish Court Declares Non-Consensual Kiss as Sexual Assault

Spain's High Court found ex-soccer chief Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent, fining him over 10,000 euros. The case, sparking a nationwide debate on sexism, also led to Rubiales’ acquittal of coercion charges. The ruling marked a significant moment in Spain’s 'Me Too' movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:01 IST
Landmark Verdict: Spanish Court Declares Non-Consensual Kiss as Sexual Assault
Luis Rubiales

In a pivotal ruling, Spain's High Court has convicted former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales of sexual assault after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, resulting in a fine exceeding 10,000 euros. The case, which ignited a national debate on sexism, has been a touchstone moment for Spain's 'Me Too' movement.

The court, while acquitting Rubiales of coercion, has underscored the significance of the incident that not only overshadowed Spain's World Cup victory but also highlighted issues of consent and sexism in society. Prosecutors initially recommended a prison sentence, but the judge ruled a fine more appropriate given the circumstances of the case.

This decision, praised by Spain's leftist government and feminists, is seen as a victory against sexism. It emphasizes the importance of consent, embodying the feminist principle that only 'yes' means 'yes'. The sentence bans Rubiales from contacting Hermoso, as advocates continue to call for broader cultural changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

