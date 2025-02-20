Left Menu

Security Concerns Rise as Threats Target Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car was threatened with bombing through emails received by Mumbai police. The situation raised concerns over the state's law and order among opposition parties, who criticized the government's handling of security. Investigations are ongoing, with the sender's IP address being traced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have been alerted to bomb threats targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle, according to an official statement released Thursday. The threats were received via email at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations, prompting immediate investigation.

Efforts to trace the sender's IP address are underway, with all possible angles being examined. Police had previously noted receiving threat calls, intensifying concerns about the state's law and order.

The incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties. Congress MLC Satej Patil expressed doubt about the state's security capabilities, calling for enhanced protection for Shinde. Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase highlighted potential repercussions for citizen safety if high-ranking officials can be threatened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

