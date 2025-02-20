Left Menu

Azerbajian Halts BBC Operations Amid Press Freedom Concerns

Azerbajian's Foreign Ministry has ordered the suspension of BBC News' Azerbaijani operations, allowing only one journalist to continue working. This move comes amidst criticism over Azerbaijan's press freedom record. The BBC expressed regret over the decision, citing its impact on news reporting in and from the country.

  • Azerbaijan

Azerbajian's Foreign Ministry on Thursday ordered the suspension of BBC News' Azerbaijani operations, allowing only a lone journalist to continue working in the country. The ministry did not provide a detailed explanation but pointed to the principle of reciprocity in its decision-making regarding international media.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has faced intensified scrutiny over its handling of press freedom, with 21 media professionals currently imprisoned, according to Reporters Without Borders. President Ilham Aliyev has denied accusations of repression, asserting that his country enjoys a free press and internet.

The BBC released a statement expressing deep regret over the Foreign Ministry's restrictive decision, describing it as a hindrance to reporting both within and outside of Azerbaijan. The BBC's Azerbaijani service, established in 1994, reaches around one million individuals each week, but the organization now seeks further clarification concerning the mandate.

