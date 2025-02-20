Tusk Urges Swift EU Action on Defence and Ukraine Aid

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made an urgent plea for the enhancement of air policing, stronger Baltic defences, and a reinforcement of the European Union's borders with Russia, amid rising security concerns.

He emphasized the need for immediate action on social media, urging the adoption of new fiscal rules to fund these initiatives.

In a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, European leaders discussed accelerating defence spending and supporting Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, in light of intensified diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to halt the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

