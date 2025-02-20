Left Menu

Tusk Urges Swift EU Action on Defence and Ukraine Aid

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for increased EU defence measures and aid to Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets. The initiative follows Paris talks with European leaders to expedite defence spending and respond to U.S diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:49 IST
Donald Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made an urgent plea for the enhancement of air policing, stronger Baltic defences, and a reinforcement of the European Union's borders with Russia, amid rising security concerns.

He emphasized the need for immediate action on social media, urging the adoption of new fiscal rules to fund these initiatives.

In a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, European leaders discussed accelerating defence spending and supporting Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, in light of intensified diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to halt the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

