Tusk Urges Swift EU Action on Defence and Ukraine Aid
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for increased EU defence measures and aid to Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets. The initiative follows Paris talks with European leaders to expedite defence spending and respond to U.S diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:49 IST
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made an urgent plea for the enhancement of air policing, stronger Baltic defences, and a reinforcement of the European Union's borders with Russia, amid rising security concerns.
He emphasized the need for immediate action on social media, urging the adoption of new fiscal rules to fund these initiatives.
In a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, European leaders discussed accelerating defence spending and supporting Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, in light of intensified diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to halt the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi and Macron to Co-Lead Groundbreaking AI Summit in Paris
PM Modi to visit France from Feb 10-12 to co-chair AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Modi and Macron to Co-Chair Pivotal AI Summit in France
Macron's Ambitious AI Investment, EU Regulation Challenges, and BMW's Strategy Amidst EV Transition
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Macron's AI Summit and Strategic Partnership