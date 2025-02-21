Ukraine Seeks Strengthened U.S. Partnership Amid Peace Talks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes Ukraine's commitment to forging a robust investment and security agreement with the United States, following discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. Despite exclusion from U.S.-Russian peace talks, Ukraine seeks effective measures ensuring long-lasting peace and strong reinforcements in the face of Russian threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:02 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's readiness to swiftly enact a robust investment and security agreement with the U.S., signaling unwavering commitment to regional stability.
Following dialogue with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of American strength in safeguarding not only Ukraine but the entire free world against potential threats.
Amid U.S.-Russian peace discussions from which Ukraine was excluded, Zelenskiy reaffirmed the nation's dedication to ensuring enduring peace and preventing any resurgence of conflict initiated by Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- investment
- security
- agreement
- U.S.
- peace
- Americastrength
- Russia
- discussion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomat Marco Rubio Skips G20 Amid Funding Threats
Diplomatic Discord: U.S. and South Africa in G20 Controversy
Leadership Change at U.S. AI Safety Institute
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. and South Africa at G20 Crossroads
Turmoil and Transformation: Restructuring the U.S. Civil Service Under Trump