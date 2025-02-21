Ukraine Seeks Strengthened U.S. Partnership Amid Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's readiness to swiftly enact a robust investment and security agreement with the U.S., signaling unwavering commitment to regional stability.

Following dialogue with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of American strength in safeguarding not only Ukraine but the entire free world against potential threats.

Amid U.S.-Russian peace discussions from which Ukraine was excluded, Zelenskiy reaffirmed the nation's dedication to ensuring enduring peace and preventing any resurgence of conflict initiated by Russia.

