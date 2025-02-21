Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Strengthened U.S. Partnership Amid Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes Ukraine's commitment to forging a robust investment and security agreement with the United States, following discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. Despite exclusion from U.S.-Russian peace talks, Ukraine seeks effective measures ensuring long-lasting peace and strong reinforcements in the face of Russian threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:02 IST
Ukraine Seeks Strengthened U.S. Partnership Amid Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's readiness to swiftly enact a robust investment and security agreement with the U.S., signaling unwavering commitment to regional stability.

Following dialogue with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of American strength in safeguarding not only Ukraine but the entire free world against potential threats.

Amid U.S.-Russian peace discussions from which Ukraine was excluded, Zelenskiy reaffirmed the nation's dedication to ensuring enduring peace and preventing any resurgence of conflict initiated by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025