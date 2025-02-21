Venezuelan Migrants' Journey: A Diplomatic Shuffle

In a recent diplomatic maneuver, 170 Venezuelan migrants are scheduled to transit through Honduras en route from the United States back to Venezuela, according to the Honduran government.

This movement forms part of the U.S. strategy to involve Latin American nations in handling migrants who originate from countries unwilling to accept direct deportation flights from the U.S., a policy pushed by former President Donald Trump.

The Honduran announcement follows a similar transfer of nearly 100 migrants, including individuals from Afghanistan and Iran, by the U.S. to Panama. They faced difficult conditions as they moved to Panama's dangerous Darien jungle region after their deportation.

