Spain's High Court has delivered a verdict finding former soccer federation head Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent. The court imposed a fine exceeding 10,000 euros on Rubiales and acquitted him of coercion charges, declaring minimal intensity as the act lacked violence or intimidation.

The incident ignited a nationwide debate about sexism in women's football and Spanish society at large, fueling the 'Me Too' movement in Spain. Despite the scandal overshadowing Spain's triumph in the 2023 World Cup, the ruling was heralded as a significant victory for women's rights, honoring the victim's testimony.

The Equality Minister and other prominent feminist figures acknowledged the progress represented by this decision, though concerns remain regarding the leniency of Rubiales' penalty. The ruling, seen as a milestone, underscores the shift feminism continues to achieve: emphasizing the necessity of consent in defining sexual assault.

