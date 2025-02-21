Netanyahu's Vow: Justice for Israeli Hostages Amidst Ceasefire Drama

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently vowed retaliation against Hamas following the return of the remains of four Israeli hostages. The bodies, including those of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel, were handed over by Palestinian militants as part of a ceasefire agreement mediated by international stakeholders.

The solemn procession of coffins, witnessed by a grieving nation, was marked by public expressions of anguish and calls for justice. In Tel Aviv, citizens congregated in 'Hostages Square' to mourn. President Isaac Herzog encapsulated the nation's collective sorrow, describing it as a time when 'hearts lie in tatters.'

Israel's military campaign, prompted by the October attack that seized 250 hostages, has further intensified with promises of justice and retribution. As the nation awaits the release of additional hostages, international discourse continues over the ethical implications of body displays and the broader consequences of the relentless conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)