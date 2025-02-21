DOJ Drops Immigrant Hiring Case Against SpaceX

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it will dismiss its lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX. The case alleged that SpaceX had unlawfully refused to hire certain immigrants from 2018 to 2022. However, SpaceX has defended its hiring practices as compliant with federal export control laws.

The decision to drop the case came after government lawyers filed a request in a Texas court to lift a pause on proceedings, enabling them to submit a formal notice of dismissal. The Justice Department is dismissing the case with prejudice, which prohibits refiling the case in the future.

SpaceX had previously sought to block the DOJ's complaint, questioning the appointment process of administrative judges. Meanwhile, figures like Musk and former President Trump have critiqued federal agencies, including the DOJ, challenging its in-house enforcement mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)