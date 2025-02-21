Left Menu

DOJ Drops Immigrant Hiring Case Against SpaceX

The U.S. Department of Justice has decided to drop its case against SpaceX, which accused the company of discriminating against certain immigrants in hiring. The case, originating under President Biden's administration, was dismissed with prejudice, preventing future litigation on this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:33 IST
DOJ Drops Immigrant Hiring Case Against SpaceX
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it will dismiss its lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX. The case alleged that SpaceX had unlawfully refused to hire certain immigrants from 2018 to 2022. However, SpaceX has defended its hiring practices as compliant with federal export control laws.

The decision to drop the case came after government lawyers filed a request in a Texas court to lift a pause on proceedings, enabling them to submit a formal notice of dismissal. The Justice Department is dismissing the case with prejudice, which prohibits refiling the case in the future.

SpaceX had previously sought to block the DOJ's complaint, questioning the appointment process of administrative judges. Meanwhile, figures like Musk and former President Trump have critiqued federal agencies, including the DOJ, challenging its in-house enforcement mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025