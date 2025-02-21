Left Menu

Tragic Revelations: The Fate of Child Hostages

The Israeli military identified the remains of two child hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, but another body released was not their mother. Hamas returned four bodies under a ceasefire, including Oded Lifshitz. The Israeli military accused Hamas of violating agreements and demanded the return of other hostages.

Updated: 21-02-2025 06:34 IST
Tragic Revelations: The Fate of Child Hostages
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has confirmed the identities of two child hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, whose remains were identified by forensic experts. The grim discovery follows Hamas releasing four bodies under a shaky ceasefire after more than 15 months of conflict.

While one of the bodies has been identified as that of Oded Lifshitz, 83, who was abducted during the initial attack by Hamas in October 2023, a mystery surrounds the third body as it does not belong to the boys' mother, Shiri Bibas, nor any other confirmed hostage.

The Israeli Defence Forces have issued a stern statement demanding the return of Shiri Bibas and all hostages. The situation draws stark attention to Hamas' alleged violations under the agreement to return the hostages. Hamas officials remain unreachable for comments at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

