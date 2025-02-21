Tragic Revelations: The Fate of Child Hostages

The Israeli military has confirmed the identities of two child hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, whose remains were identified by forensic experts. The grim discovery follows Hamas releasing four bodies under a shaky ceasefire after more than 15 months of conflict.

While one of the bodies has been identified as that of Oded Lifshitz, 83, who was abducted during the initial attack by Hamas in October 2023, a mystery surrounds the third body as it does not belong to the boys' mother, Shiri Bibas, nor any other confirmed hostage.

The Israeli Defence Forces have issued a stern statement demanding the return of Shiri Bibas and all hostages. The situation draws stark attention to Hamas' alleged violations under the agreement to return the hostages. Hamas officials remain unreachable for comments at this time.

