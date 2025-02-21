Deportation Dilemma: Venezuelan Migrants Returned

The United States, in collaboration with a Venezuelan state airline, has repatriated 177 Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to their homeland via Honduras, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello welcomed the migrants at Caracas airport. Cabello noted on state television that pending criminal charges would be addressed legally, reinforcing the deportation's negotiated nature. The request for repatriation, described as addressing unjust detention at Guantanamo, was supported by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

This Thursday, migration occurred through Soto Cano airbase where Venezuelan airline Conviasa facilitated the transfer, much to the surprise of deportees' lawyers who received late notice. Following the deportations, the U.S. has left Guantanamo empty of migrants, marking a significant immigration enforcement development under President Trump's direction against gang-affiliated individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)