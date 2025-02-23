Left Menu

Minor Accident Sparks Uproar, Halts Dalit Wedding in UP

A minor traffic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Refinery area led to a violent clash that interrupted the wedding of two Dalit sisters, resulting in several injuries. Despite police intervention, the grooms refused the weddings. Authorities have registered a case and arrested five individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor traffic accident in Uttar Pradesh escalated dramatically, disrupting the wedding ceremonies of two Dalit sisters. The incident began when a car, returning from a beauty parlour with the brides and relatives, brushed against a motorcycle.

The motorcyclists, identified as Lokesh, Rohtash, and Satish, confronted the car's occupants, allegedly attacking the women and smearing mud on their faces. As tensions rose, the brides' family tried to intervene, leading to a violent clash involving multiple injuries, including to the brides' father.

The violence intensified at the wedding venue, leading to police involvement. Despite attempts at mediation, the grooms called off the weddings. Authorities have filed charges against 15 people, and police have arrested five suspects in connection with the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

