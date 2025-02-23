Left Menu

Alleged Assault at Birthday Party: Teen's Tragic Ordeal

A 16-year-old girl accused her boyfriend of drugging and raping her at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The girl recently discovered her pregnancy from the assault, prompting her complaint.

A 16-year-old girl has come forward with allegations against her boyfriend, claiming he drugged and raped her during a birthday celebration in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The police confirmed on Sunday that a case has been registered following the complaint.

The Virar police took action as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the complaint, the victim was invited by the accused to a mutual friend's birthday party on January 2, where she was offered cake and drinks laced with sedatives.

The girl reportedly became unconscious and was subsequently assaulted in a bedroom at the friend's house. The incident came to light after the teenager discovered she was pregnant and filed a complaint. While investigations are ongoing, no arrests have been made yet, the police official stated.

