Tragedy on Balaram Khedekar Road: Mother and Toddler Victimized by Speeding Car
An 18-month-old boy succumbed to injuries and his mother was severely hurt after a car struck them on a Mumbai footpath. The driver, Kamal Vijay Riya, was arrested for negligent driving. Preliminary investigations indicate he was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.
In a tragic accident, an 18-month-old boy lost his life, and his mother sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while they slept on a footpath in Mumbai's Wadala area. The incident took place late Saturday night, prompting a swift response from local authorities.
Police have identified the driver as 46-year-old Kamal Vijay Riya, who was arrested at the scene for causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident occurred on Balaram Khedekar Road, with initial reports indicating that Riya was not under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened.
Authorities have expressed concerns over the safety of individuals living on footpaths and are investigating the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. Local residents have called for stricter measures to ensure pedestrian safety in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
