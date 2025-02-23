Mystery Shooting Incident in Rajouri: Young Woman Injured
A woman, aged 21, was seriously injured in a gunfire accident at her home in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. Local police are investigating if it was accidental or a suicide attempt.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 21-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being shot at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The victim, identified as Shivani, daughter of Girdari Lal, was reportedly handling a licensed 12-bore gun at her home in Sunderbani when it discharged, resulting in her injuries, according to officials.
After receiving initial treatment locally, Shivani was transported to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for further specialized treatment. Authorities have initiated a case and are actively investigating whether the shooting was accidental or a possible suicide attempt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Rajouri
- shooting
- incident
- investigation
- woman
- gunfire
- accidental
- suicide
ALSO READ
Consumer Finance Bureau Halts Investigations under Acting Director
Forgery Scandal Hits Thane: e-Seva Kendra Owners Under Investigation
High Court Upholds Integrity of Police Investigation Process
Tragic Killing of Cook Sparks Outrage After Delhi Bus Incident
Tragic Drowning Incident in Rishikesh: Student Loses Life