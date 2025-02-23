Left Menu

Mystery Shooting Incident in Rajouri: Young Woman Injured

A woman, aged 21, was seriously injured in a gunfire accident at her home in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. Local police are investigating if it was accidental or a suicide attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:16 IST
Mystery Shooting Incident in Rajouri: Young Woman Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 21-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being shot at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The victim, identified as Shivani, daughter of Girdari Lal, was reportedly handling a licensed 12-bore gun at her home in Sunderbani when it discharged, resulting in her injuries, according to officials.

After receiving initial treatment locally, Shivani was transported to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for further specialized treatment. Authorities have initiated a case and are actively investigating whether the shooting was accidental or a possible suicide attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025