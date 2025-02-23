Left Menu

Maoist Cadre Embrace Peace: 9 Members Surrender in Telangana

Nine members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh voluntarily surrendered to the police in Mulugu district, Telangana. The decision was influenced by the welfare initiatives and rehabilitation support under the 'Operation Cheyutha' program, aiming to rehabilitate Maoists and integrate them into society peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:53 IST
Maoist Cadre Embrace Peace: 9 Members Surrender in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an encouraging turn of events, nine members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh laid down their arms and surrendered to police in Mulugu district, Telangana on Sunday, according to police reports.

Among the surrendering Maoist cadre were women, who were influenced by the welfare initiatives and community development programs provided by the police and CRPF. The 'Operation Cheyutha' programme, which offers development and rehabilitation support, played a significant role in this decision.

The group expressed a desire to lead a peaceful life with their families, marking a step towards integration and empowerment for tribal communities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

