Notorious Robber Captured: Ending Two-Year Manhunt

Sunder Paswan, a man wanted for major heists involving jewellery, cash, and phones in Delhi, was arrested by the police. With multiple robbery and murder charges, Paswan had been evading law enforcement for over two years after being granted interim bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:55 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended Sunder Paswan, who had been on the run for over two years. Paswan was wanted for a high-profile robbery in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area in 2022.

Paswan, whose criminal history includes robbery, burglary, and murder, was captured near GB Pant Hospital following a tip-off received by the crime branch. He was known for his elusive tactics, including frequently changing locations to dodge authorities after securing interim bail.

The infamous criminal, along with his accomplices, reportedly looted cash, gold jewellery, and mobile phones amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh. During police interrogation, Paswan confessed to multiple crimes, marking an end to his fugitive status.

