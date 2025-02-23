Left Menu

Multi-Crore Scandal: Financial Misconduct Unveiled in Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam

Five retired officers from the Dehradun unit of Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam are implicated in financial irregularities totaling Rs 130 crore. The cases involve misuse of funds intended for government projects between 2018 and 2019. Investigations highlight significant embezzlement across multiple departments and projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:49 IST
Multi-Crore Scandal: Financial Misconduct Unveiled in Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, five retired officers from the Dehradun unit of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam are now facing legal challenges. They are accused of committing financial misconduct amounting to Rs 130 crore, according to the police on Sunday.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by Sunil Kumar Malik, Additional Project Manager of the Dehradun unit. Investigations have revealed considerable financial irregularities in funds meant for various government projects executed during 2018-2019. Among those charged are former project managers Shiv Asare Sharma and Pradeep Kumar Sharma, assistant accountant Virendra Kumar Ravi, accountant Ram Prakash Gupta, and resident engineer Satish Kumar Upadhyay.

Funds initially earmarked for 15 industrial training institutes and disaster relief centers were allegedly redirected, with Rs 6 crore and Rs 4.28 crore misappropriated respectively. Additional allegations include major financial discrepancies in projects under the Uttarakhand Tourism Department and Doon Medical College, highlighting a total of over Rs 130 crore allegedly embezzled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

