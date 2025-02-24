Left Menu

EU Summit Aims for Unified Defence Strategy Amid Rising Global Tensions

EU leaders will convene on March 6 for an extraordinary summit to address support for Ukraine, European security, and defence financing. Meanwhile, the U.S. is engaging with Russia to end the Ukraine conflict without EU involvement. EU countries aim to boost defence spending, exploring funds utilization without joint borrowing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 01:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal moment for European security, EU leaders are set to gather on March 6 for an extraordinary summit, focusing on strategic support for Ukraine and strengthening European defence mechanisms. The summit follows U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions with Russia on the Ukraine conflict, excluding the EU.

The EU summit will address how to finance increasing defence needs, as current spending falls below the agreed 2% of GDP target for NATO members. The European Commission estimates a requirement of 500 billion euros over the next decade, but consensus on joint borrowing remains unlikely.

Officials are considering reallocating existing funds, including portions of the post-pandemic recovery and cohesion funds, to bolster military projects. With discussions ongoing, the summit seeks to explore all options to feed into the forthcoming defence white paper while grappling with complex economic constraints.

