EU Summit Aims for Unified Defence Strategy Amid Rising Global Tensions

In a pivotal moment for European security, EU leaders are set to gather on March 6 for an extraordinary summit, focusing on strategic support for Ukraine and strengthening European defence mechanisms. The summit follows U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions with Russia on the Ukraine conflict, excluding the EU.

The EU summit will address how to finance increasing defence needs, as current spending falls below the agreed 2% of GDP target for NATO members. The European Commission estimates a requirement of 500 billion euros over the next decade, but consensus on joint borrowing remains unlikely.

Officials are considering reallocating existing funds, including portions of the post-pandemic recovery and cohesion funds, to bolster military projects. With discussions ongoing, the summit seeks to explore all options to feed into the forthcoming defence white paper while grappling with complex economic constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)