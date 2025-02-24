Wave of Weapons Surrenders in Conflict-Torn Manipur

A notable development unfolded in Manipur as at least 11 firearms, including an AK 56 rifle, were surrendered across the Thoubal and Imphal East districts. The state police confirmed the handover took place on Sunday, with civilians responding to an ongoing appeal for disarmament.

Alongside the surrendered weapons, security operations in Churachandpur district led to the seizure of additional arms and explosives. These include a .303 rifle, several IEDs, and mortars, showcasing an intensified effort to regain control in the volatile region.

The initiative comes after Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's plea, urging residents to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms without fear of punitive measures within a week. This appeal follows the imposition of President's Rule on February 13, amid political turmoil and significant unrest in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)