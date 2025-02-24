Left Menu

Wave of Weapons Surrenders in Conflict-Torn Manipur

In Manipur's Thoubal and Imphal East districts, at least 11 firearms were surrendered by civilians, responding to an appeal by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Meanwhile, security forces seized additional arms in Churachandpur. This follows political upheaval in the state and a call for peace amid long-standing violence.

Updated: 24-02-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:59 IST

A notable development unfolded in Manipur as at least 11 firearms, including an AK 56 rifle, were surrendered across the Thoubal and Imphal East districts. The state police confirmed the handover took place on Sunday, with civilians responding to an ongoing appeal for disarmament.

Alongside the surrendered weapons, security operations in Churachandpur district led to the seizure of additional arms and explosives. These include a .303 rifle, several IEDs, and mortars, showcasing an intensified effort to regain control in the volatile region.

The initiative comes after Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's plea, urging residents to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms without fear of punitive measures within a week. This appeal follows the imposition of President's Rule on February 13, amid political turmoil and significant unrest in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

