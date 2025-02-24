Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhalawar: Five-Year-Old's Rescue Ends in Heartbreak

A tragic incident occurred in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, where a five-year-old boy named Prahalad fell into a borewell and was stuck for 16 hours. Despite a rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF, the boy was brought out dead. An investigation is underway as parents filed an accident complaint.

Updated: 24-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 10:12 IST
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a five-year-old boy was found dead after falling into a borewell and being trapped for 16 devastating hours. Rescue efforts led by the National and State Disaster Response Forces concluded early Monday morning, yet hopes were dashed as the child was recovered lifeless.

Officials confirmed the grim outcome at around 4 a.m., according to Gangdhar SDM Chhatarpal Choudhary. A medical team on-site immediately examined the child and declared him dead. Oxygen had been supplied to the boy throughout the night in the vain hope of a survival miracle.

The unfortunate victim, identified as Prahalad's son Kalulal Bagariya from Paraliya village, had fallen while his parents tended to other chores. As the community mourns his loss, local authorities have registered a case following the parents' complaint to investigate the accident's circumstances further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

