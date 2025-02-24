Musk's Mandate Sparks Legal Battle Over Federal Employee Reporting

Federal workers' attorneys have alleged that Elon Musk, a prominent adviser to former President Donald Trump, has breached legal norms with his recent directive for employees to account for their weekly achievements, under threat of termination.

The concerning demand, linked to an email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), has sparked a legal contest. The lawsuit, filed in California federal court, aims to halt what it describes as one of the largest employment frauds in U.S. history, instigating mass layoffs tied to Trump's administrative overhaul.

Despite protests from federal departments and bipartisan opposition, Musk remained resolute, insisting that non-compliance would result in administrative leave. Unions and lawmakers continue to challenge the mandate's legality, reflecting widespread unease across the federal landscape.

