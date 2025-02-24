Left Menu

Disputed Well Near Jama Masjid: Public Land Controversy in Sambhal

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Supreme Court that a contested well near the Jama Masjid in Sambhal is on public land. A status report reveals efforts to claim private rights over this public asset, which is part of a rainwater harvesting initiative. The court is maintaining status quo.

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government has apprised the Supreme Court that the disputed well near the historic Jama Masjid of Sambhal resides on public land, challenging private claims. The revelation came in a status report filed after instructions from the apex court on January 10.

The report elucidates that the contentious well, referred to locally as 'dharani varah koop,' is situated on public grounds, separate from the mosque premises. This well is among 19 earmarked by district officials for rainwater harvesting and widespread community use.

The ongoing legal proceedings follow a petition from the mosque's management committee against local revival initiatives, which they claim threaten the preservation of the site's sanctity. The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to any developments around the well pending further review.

