Border Clash Leaves 22 Kenyans Missing, 13 Dead in Ethiopia

A border conflict between Ethiopian and Kenyan fishermen has resulted in 13 deaths on the Ethiopian side and 22 missing Kenyans. The clash occurred near the Omo River. Kenyan authorities reported stolen boats, while Ethiopian officials confirmed fatalities. Efforts are underway to mediate peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:54 IST
A violent border clash between Ethiopian and Kenyan fishermen has left 22 Kenyans missing and resulted in 13 Ethiopian fatalities, according to official sources from both nations.

The incident took place Saturday evening at Lopeimukat and Natira, located near the Omo River along the volatile Kenya-Ethiopia border. Turkana County Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai confirmed the unsettling developments, highlighting the disappearance of 22 Kenyan fishermen and the theft of 15 boats. Meanwhile, corn six Ethiopian Dasenech fishermen were reported rescued and returned to Ethiopia, Turkana County police disclosed.

On the Ethiopian side, the violence took a deadly toll, with 13 confirmed dead and three others wounded, revealed Tadele Hatte, chief administrator of the Dasenech district, in a Monday statement. Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen announced on the platform X that additional security forces have been deployed to the border as he engages with Ethiopian officials to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

