Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution at Guntur's Gosala

Four people died of electrocution at a cowshed in Guntur district while trying to repair a malfunctioned motor. The motor, used for pumping cow dung and urine, caused an electric shock when an iron ladder was used. The victims died sequentially as they attempted to rescue each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:29 IST
Tragic Electrocution at Guntur's Gosala
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Guntur district on Monday as four individuals lost their lives due to electrocution at a gosala, commonly known as a cowshed. The unfortunate event occurred while the victims attempted to repair a faulty motor.

According to Superintendent of Police S Satish, the motor was essential for pumping cow dung and urine from a pit. The victims faced a fatal electric shock upon using an iron ladder to access the malfunctioning motor.

Efforts to save one another proved futile as each of the last three victims died during rescue attempts. The deceased have been taken to the Government General Hospital in Guntur, with local police currently registering a case regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025