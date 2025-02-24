Tragic Electrocution at Guntur's Gosala
Four people died of electrocution at a cowshed in Guntur district while trying to repair a malfunctioned motor. The motor, used for pumping cow dung and urine, caused an electric shock when an iron ladder was used. The victims died sequentially as they attempted to rescue each other.
A tragic incident unfolded in Guntur district on Monday as four individuals lost their lives due to electrocution at a gosala, commonly known as a cowshed. The unfortunate event occurred while the victims attempted to repair a faulty motor.
According to Superintendent of Police S Satish, the motor was essential for pumping cow dung and urine from a pit. The victims faced a fatal electric shock upon using an iron ladder to access the malfunctioning motor.
Efforts to save one another proved futile as each of the last three victims died during rescue attempts. The deceased have been taken to the Government General Hospital in Guntur, with local police currently registering a case regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
