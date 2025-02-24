A Clash Over Articles: The Legal Tussle Surrounding Aakash Educational Services

An intriguing legal dispute unfolded as Blackstone-backed Singapore VII Topco withdrew its petition filed against Aakash Educational Services regarding an amendment in the Articles of Association (AoA). This move comes amidst accusations of oppression and mismanagement raised by the private equity firm against the edtech subsidiary of Byju.

The issue took center stage in a Bengaluru bench hearing by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as the resolution to amend the AoA was poised to be discussed in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 20. Minority shareholders, including Singapore VII Topco, expressed vehement opposition to the proposed changes, fearing dilution of their rights.

The legal confrontation reached new heights with interventions from Karnataka High Court and the Apex Court, which mandated Aakash to bring the issue before the NCLAT. Meanwhile, the NCLT's decision to restrain the AoA amendment highlights the complex balancing act between corporate governance and shareholder rights.

