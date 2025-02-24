Left Menu

A Clash Over Articles: The Legal Tussle Surrounding Aakash Educational Services

Blackstone-backed Singapore VII Topco withdraws its petition against the AoA amendment of Aakash Educational Services amidst allegations of shareholder oppression and mismanagement, leading to legal actions involving NCLT, Karnataka High Court, and the Supreme Court, emphasizing the protection of minority shareholders' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:39 IST
A Clash Over Articles: The Legal Tussle Surrounding Aakash Educational Services
  • Country:
  • India

An intriguing legal dispute unfolded as Blackstone-backed Singapore VII Topco withdrew its petition filed against Aakash Educational Services regarding an amendment in the Articles of Association (AoA). This move comes amidst accusations of oppression and mismanagement raised by the private equity firm against the edtech subsidiary of Byju.

The issue took center stage in a Bengaluru bench hearing by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as the resolution to amend the AoA was poised to be discussed in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 20. Minority shareholders, including Singapore VII Topco, expressed vehement opposition to the proposed changes, fearing dilution of their rights.

The legal confrontation reached new heights with interventions from Karnataka High Court and the Apex Court, which mandated Aakash to bring the issue before the NCLAT. Meanwhile, the NCLT's decision to restrain the AoA amendment highlights the complex balancing act between corporate governance and shareholder rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025