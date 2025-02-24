US Vows to Veto Amendments on Ukraine Resolution

The United States has announced its intention to veto any amendments to a resolution it proposed at the U.N. Security Council. This resolution commemorates the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to an anonymous State Department official, the Trump administration is concentrating on facilitating negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine. This comes as criticism mounts regarding the resolution's omission of specifics on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The official stated, "We're going to veto a Russian amendment if it comes to us in the Security Council. We will veto the Europeans' amendments if they come to us in the Security Council." The stance underscores the U.S. commitment to its diplomatic approach amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)