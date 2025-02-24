Mana Mitra: Revolutionizing Governance in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the implementation of Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance cells in district offices to provide public services digitally. The initiative aims to offer 500 services and enhance law enforcement with drones and GPS technology, focusing on prohibiting illegal liquor shops.
Andhra Pradesh is set to revolutionize its public service delivery with the implementation of Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance cells in district collector offices, as per orders from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The innovative system will allow citizens to access official documents digitally, bypassing the need for in-person visits to government offices.
Chief Minister Naidu disclosed plans to expand the Mana Mitra system to provide 500 services in the future, enhancing administrative efficiency and accessibility. He further instructed the integration of technology for law and order maintenance and public transport monitoring, advocating for comprehensive digital transformation.
In a firm anti-corruption stance, Naidu called for strict action against illegal liquor vendors, known as belt shops, which continue to operate in some areas. State officials have been tasked with monitoring and curbing the supply of alcohol to these illicit outlets, demonstrating a commitment to uphold the law.
