Amit Shah Engages with 250 Youth from Jammu & Kashmir Under 'Watan Ko Jano' Programme

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, engaged with 250 children from Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme in the national capital today. Also present at the event were the Union Home Secretary and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The initiative aims to introduce the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir to India's rapid progress, rich cultural diversity, and strong social fabric, fostering a deep sense of national integration.

Purpose of the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ Programme

The ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of the country. Shri Amit Shah emphasized that just as one should be familiar with every corner of their home, the youth should also know their nation intimately. This vision inspired the Government of India to launch the initiative, providing exposure to the country’s development and heritage.

Highlighting the government's efforts, the Home Minister underscored that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership has unified the country by abolishing Article 370, ensuring that citizens of Jammu and Kashmir now enjoy the same rights as those in other states.

India’s Progress and Its Impact on Jammu & Kashmir

Shri Amit Shah expressed confidence that as India continues to develop into a global leader, students from across the world will seek education in India. He asserted that a prosperous and modernized India will bring benefits to all, particularly the youth. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant improvements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and industry.

The Home Minister highlighted landmark infrastructural achievements in the region, including:

The world’s highest railway arch bridge

Asia’s largest tunnel

India’s only cable suspension bridge

Two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Two Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

24 major colleges and eight universities

Transformation from Conflict to Peace

Shri Amit Shah noted that Jammu and Kashmir, once affected by terrorism and violence, has seen a dramatic transformation in the past decade. He shared that incidents of stone-pelting, bomb blasts, and terrorism have significantly declined, enabling normal life to flourish. Schools and universities are now functioning smoothly, roads and hospitals have been developed, and grassroots democracy has been strengthened through the election of 36,000 local representatives at the Panchayat and Municipality levels.

He emphasized that peace is the foundation of development and condemned the violence that has claimed 38,000 lives in Kashmir over the past 30 years. The Union Home Minister reported an 80% reduction in civilian deaths due to terrorism but stressed that the ultimate goal is a Kashmir where not a single life is lost to terrorism.

Role of Youth in Sustaining Peace

Addressing the children, Shri Amit Shah encouraged them to return to Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed sense of belonging. He urged them to spread messages of peace, harmony, and development within their communities. He asserted that sustainable peace can only be achieved when the youth take responsibility for their future, promoting unity and rejecting violence.

He further envisioned a day when Jammu and Kashmir will be free of weapons, and the presence of police and military forces will no longer be required. He encouraged the youth to educate their parents and neighbors about the importance of national unity and peace.

The Exposure Tour Under ‘Watan Ko Jano’

The group of 250 children, comprising 62 girls and 188 boys aged 9-18 years, embarked on an educational tour across Jaipur, Ajmer, and Delhi. The programme, organized by the Social Welfare Department of Jammu and Kashmir in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), began on February 15, 2025.

During the tour, the children visited historical landmarks in Jaipur and Ajmer before reaching Delhi on February 23 to interact with national dignitaries and explore cultural sites such as Qutub Minar and Red Fort. The group is scheduled to return to Jammu & Kashmir on February 27, 2025.

Impact and Future Goals

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have been conducting youth exchange programmes to foster national integration. The ‘Watan Ko Jano’ initiative particularly targets children from terrorism-affected families, orphanages, and weaker socio-economic backgrounds. Apart from their socio-economic status, participants are also selected based on their educational, sports, and cultural achievements.

So far, 2,868 children have benefitted from the programme, gaining valuable exposure to India’s development and cultural diversity. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs remains committed to such initiatives that promote education, progress, and social harmony among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.