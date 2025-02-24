Left Menu

Zoram People's Movement Leader Appointed as New Chief Executive of Lai Autonomous District Council

V Zirsanga of the Zoram People's Movement is set to be sworn in as the new chief executive member of the Lai Autonomous District Council. This follows the collapse of the MNF-Congress coalition. The council must conduct a floor test to confirm Zirsanga's majority within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:21 IST
  India

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader V Zirsanga is poised to take the helm as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The appointment was green-lit by Governor VK Singh, who confirmed Zirsanga's new role on Monday. Subsequently, the District Council and Minority Affairs Department issued a directive requiring a special session for a floor test within 30 days to validate Zirsanga's majority as CEM.

This leadership change comes on the heels of the MNF-Congress coalition's executive committee disbandment in February, spurred by the sudden resignation of former CEM C Lalmuanthanga just before a scheduled floor test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

