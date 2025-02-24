Zoram People's Movement Leader Appointed as New Chief Executive of Lai Autonomous District Council

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader V Zirsanga is poised to take the helm as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The appointment was green-lit by Governor VK Singh, who confirmed Zirsanga's new role on Monday. Subsequently, the District Council and Minority Affairs Department issued a directive requiring a special session for a floor test within 30 days to validate Zirsanga's majority as CEM.

This leadership change comes on the heels of the MNF-Congress coalition's executive committee disbandment in February, spurred by the sudden resignation of former CEM C Lalmuanthanga just before a scheduled floor test.

