Left Menu

Czech PM Calls for European Support and Defense Spending Surge

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala advocated for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's military support and urged the relaxation of fiscal rules to increase defense spending. Fiala emphasized the need for Czech defense spending to rise from 2% to 3% of GDP, responding to new geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:22 IST
Czech PM Calls for European Support and Defense Spending Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has urged Europe to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets towards military support for Ukraine. He also called for a relaxation of fiscal rules to enhance defense spending across the continent.

Fiala emphasized the importance of aligning Czech defense investment with changing geopolitical landscapes. He outlined a plan to increase defense spending from 2% to 3% of the GDP over the next few years.

The Prime Minister's statements come amid heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the necessity for robust military preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025