Czech PM Calls for European Support and Defense Spending Surge

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has urged Europe to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets towards military support for Ukraine. He also called for a relaxation of fiscal rules to enhance defense spending across the continent.

Fiala emphasized the importance of aligning Czech defense investment with changing geopolitical landscapes. He outlined a plan to increase defense spending from 2% to 3% of the GDP over the next few years.

The Prime Minister's statements come amid heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the necessity for robust military preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)