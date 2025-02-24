UN Vote on Ukraine: U.S. Abstains After European Amendments

The United States found itself abstaining from a vote in the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution it itself had drafted, aimed at marking the third anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. This move followed the adoption of amendments proposed by European states. These amendments included references to Russia's full-scale invasion and advocated for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, aligning with the U.N.'s founding charter which reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The amended U.S.-drafted resolution managed to garner 93 votes in its favor, with 73 states choosing to abstain and eight voting against it. The U.S. introduced its draft last Friday in a diplomatic maneuver that saw it pitted against Ukraine and European allies, who had been engaged in negotiations over their own resolution for the past month.

In addition to the abstention incident, the General Assembly adopted the resolution that had been collaboratively drafted by Ukraine and European countries. This parallel resolution also secured 93 votes in favor, with 65 abstaining and 18 opposing it.

(With inputs from agencies.)