Left Menu

UN Vote on Ukraine: U.S. Abstains After European Amendments

The United States abstained from a UN General Assembly vote on its own drafted resolution addressing Russia's war in Ukraine. Amendments by European states led to the abstention. A parallel resolution by Ukraine and European allies was adopted with approval from 93 members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:39 IST
UN Vote on Ukraine: U.S. Abstains After European Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States found itself abstaining from a vote in the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution it itself had drafted, aimed at marking the third anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. This move followed the adoption of amendments proposed by European states. These amendments included references to Russia's full-scale invasion and advocated for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, aligning with the U.N.'s founding charter which reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The amended U.S.-drafted resolution managed to garner 93 votes in its favor, with 73 states choosing to abstain and eight voting against it. The U.S. introduced its draft last Friday in a diplomatic maneuver that saw it pitted against Ukraine and European allies, who had been engaged in negotiations over their own resolution for the past month.

In addition to the abstention incident, the General Assembly adopted the resolution that had been collaboratively drafted by Ukraine and European countries. This parallel resolution also secured 93 votes in favor, with 65 abstaining and 18 opposing it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025