Left Menu

Tragedy in Khidarpur: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Amidst Exam Day Ordeal

A man is accused of killing his estranged wife and injuring her lover in Khidarpur. Savitri, the wife, was shot dead by her husband, Naresh, while her lover, Sarjit, was injured. The incident took place as they accompanied Savitri's child for a board exam. Police continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:08 IST
Tragedy in Khidarpur: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Amidst Exam Day Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly committing a heinous crime in Khidarpur on Monday. Authorities disclosed that the suspect, Naresh, is accused of shooting his wife, Savitri, 37, and injuring her companion, Sarjit.

Remarkably, the incident unfolded as Savitri accompanied her child to the Class 10th board examinations. Unaware of the impending tragedy, the child proceeded to the exam while Savitri and Sarjit awaited in a nearby field.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar confirmed that Savitri succumbed to her injuries instantly, while Sarjit requires medical attention. A thorough investigation is actively proceeding to piece together the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025