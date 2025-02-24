Tragedy in Khidarpur: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Amidst Exam Day Ordeal

A man has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly committing a heinous crime in Khidarpur on Monday. Authorities disclosed that the suspect, Naresh, is accused of shooting his wife, Savitri, 37, and injuring her companion, Sarjit.

Remarkably, the incident unfolded as Savitri accompanied her child to the Class 10th board examinations. Unaware of the impending tragedy, the child proceeded to the exam while Savitri and Sarjit awaited in a nearby field.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar confirmed that Savitri succumbed to her injuries instantly, while Sarjit requires medical attention. A thorough investigation is actively proceeding to piece together the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)