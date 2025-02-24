Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of Young Motorcyclist

A 25-year-old man named Shashank Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants in Nawabganj. While riding his motorcycle, he was attacked and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police have identified Shubham Mishra as one of the suspects, who remains at large.

Updated: 24-02-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man named Shashank Singh was tragically shot dead by unknown individuals in Nawabganj on Monday evening, according to local police reports.

Singh, a resident of Nawabganj, was in the city for work when the incident occurred. He was riding his motorcycle when the assailants opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crime, with Shubham Mishra identified as a suspect who has since gone into hiding, as per ACP (Colonelganj) Rajiv Kumar Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

