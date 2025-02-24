Tragic Shooting Claims Life of Young Motorcyclist

A 25-year-old man named Shashank Singh was tragically shot dead by unknown individuals in Nawabganj on Monday evening, according to local police reports.

Singh, a resident of Nawabganj, was in the city for work when the incident occurred. He was riding his motorcycle when the assailants opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crime, with Shubham Mishra identified as a suspect who has since gone into hiding, as per ACP (Colonelganj) Rajiv Kumar Yadav.

